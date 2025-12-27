SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 215,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

