Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,896 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,344 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,095 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $153,816,000. SWF LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. SWF LLC now owns 1,868,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13,300.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,732,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 1,719,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $67.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

