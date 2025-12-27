New Hampshire Trust Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

