New Hampshire Trust Acquires 6,209 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 10.2% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $294.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $298.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

