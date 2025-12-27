Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $63.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVV stock opened at $693.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $681.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $694.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

