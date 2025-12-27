Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $63.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%
IVV stock opened at $693.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $681.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $694.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 hit record highs and a Santa Claus rally lifted broad sectors, a direct tailwind for IVV since it tracks the index. S&P 500 reaches a record high
- Positive Sentiment: Citi Research set a bullish 2026 S&P 500 target (7,700), signaling upside for index ETFs like IVV if that outlook gains traction. Citi Research’s Rob Rowe on the firm’s 2026 S&P 500 target of 7,700
- Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment measures moved further into the “Greed” zone and holiday-week flows showed Big Tech strength — both supportive for IVV’s performance. S&P 500 Hits New Record High
- Positive Sentiment: IVV experienced a notable decline in short interest (~21% drop to ~8.2M shares as of Dec 15), reducing a potential source of downside pressure. IVV short interest report
- Neutral Sentiment: Market strategists and TV panels discussed the S&P’s intraday record and subsequent retreat — useful for context but mixed for directional inference on IVV. ‘Closing Bell’ market panel talks S&P 500 hitting intra-day record
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports noted tech-driven volatility even as Big Tech provided tailwinds; sector swings can cause short-term choppiness in IVV despite index-level gains. Christmas Week Brings S&P 500 Records, Tech Volatility
- Neutral Sentiment: Holiday/thin trading conditions (shortened sessions) are keeping moves muted and increasing the chance of outsized intraday swings in ETFs like IVV. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecasts – US Indices Quiet in Thin Trading
- Negative Sentiment: Futures slipped after the holiday, and some intraday profit-taking trimmed gains — direct headwinds for IVV in the near term. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Slip After Christmas Day
- Negative Sentiment: Macro warnings — e.g., concerns about tariff-driven unemployment vs. the market’s rally — create a fundamental risk that could weigh on risk assets including IVV. Stock Market Disconnect: High-Flying S&P 500 Run vs. Fed’s Dire Warning
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
