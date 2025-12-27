Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 11,854 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,854 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises approximately 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $26,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,906,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,248,000 after buying an additional 102,226 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

NYSE GTLS opened at $205.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.22.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.Chart Industries’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

