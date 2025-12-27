Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.04 and traded as high as C$8.32. Interfor shares last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 48,627 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFP. CIBC cut Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cibc Captl Mkts lowered shares of Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interfor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.60.

Get Interfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$545.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($4.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$689.30 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company’s primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.