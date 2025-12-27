Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $742.77 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $742.77 million and $12.49 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.00 or 0.03350930 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00006786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,935,191,074 coins and its circulating supply is 7,474,211,081 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

