Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. $ITRN

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 493,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 44.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 125,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 6.0% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRN opened at $43.38 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.52 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 16.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

ITRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of wireless vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle recovery services. The company leverages a combination of cellular and global positioning system (GPS) technologies to offer real-time monitoring and location-based solutions for private vehicle owners, fleet operators and insurance companies. Its core offerings include subscription-based tracking devices, centralized control centers and software platforms that enable clients to detect unauthorized vehicle use, dispatch recovery teams and manage fleet logistics.

Founded in 1994 in Israel, Ituran pioneered the use of wireless communications for security and telematics applications.

