Komodo Price Down 7.9% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $220.39 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.61 or 0.00585112 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000585 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,155,390 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

