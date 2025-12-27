BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $225.03 Thousand

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. BlackCardCoin has a market cap of $538.64 thousand and approximately $225.03 thousand worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin was first traded on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @bccoinofficial. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.05489668 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $221,323.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

