Ergo Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $35.44 million and approximately $162.80 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87,442.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $610.84 or 0.00698593 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.61 or 0.00585112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.17 or 0.00518270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00089359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00013549 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,632,135 coins and its circulating supply is 82,632,540 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

