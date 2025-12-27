sUSD Price Down 0.7% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $38.79 million and approximately $60.98 thousand worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 43,586,637 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

