Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $7.16. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 3,543 shares traded.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 5.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is an Italian banking group that provides a wide range of financial products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Its main activities include traditional retail banking, corporate lending, wealth management, asset management and insurance solutions. The group operates through a network of branches, digital channels and specialized subsidiaries to serve the banking, investment and insurance needs of individuals and businesses.

The origins of Intesa Sanpaolo date back to the early 19th century through predecessor institutions such as Banca Commerciale Italiana and Istituto Bancario San Paolo di Torino.

