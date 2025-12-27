RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as low as $7.55. RE/MAX shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 63,353 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RE/MAX

RE/MAX Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $153.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger J. Dow sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $85,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,354.57. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RMAX) is a global franchisor of real estate brokerage services, offering residential and commercial property transaction support through a network of independently owned and operated offices. The company provides marketing, training, technology platforms and brand recognition for its affiliated agents, facilitating property buying, selling and leasing activities. In addition to core brokerage services, RE/MAX offers ancillary solutions such as mortgage referral, title and escrow coordination, relocation assistance and luxury market specialization.

Established in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX pioneered a high-commission, agent-driven model designed to attract experienced real estate professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.