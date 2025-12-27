Brompton Energy Split (TSE:ESP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.00 and traded as high as C$5.25. Brompton Energy Split shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 5,050 shares trading hands.

Brompton Energy Split Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Brompton Energy Split Company Profile

To provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed cumulative preferrential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price on the maturity date. To provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions3 and the opportunity for capital appreciation. To achieve these objectives, the Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities of at least 15 large¿capitalization North American oil and gas issuers selected by the Manager from the S&P 500 Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

