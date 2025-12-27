Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £176.11 and traded as high as £191.70. Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £188.80, with a volume of 10,265 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAW. Peel Hunt upgraded Games Workshop Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from £165 to £180 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Games Workshop Group from £118.50 to £183 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Games Workshop Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £181.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £176.95 and a 200-day moving average price of £162.63.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of £184 per share, for a total transaction of £18,400. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

