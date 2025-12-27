Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW) Drops By 44.8%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2025

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSWGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,113 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 50,930 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sharps Technology Stock Down 2.1%

Sharps Technology stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Sharps Technology has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

