HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,419 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after buying an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after acquiring an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $634.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.77. The stock has a market cap of $790.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $636.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

