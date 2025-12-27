Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Decreases By 44.2%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 545,927 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 977,928 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $63.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.9956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
