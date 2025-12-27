Short Interest in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Decreases By 44.2%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 545,927 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 977,928 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $63.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.9956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.