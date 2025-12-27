Short Interest in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Decreases By 44.7%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,257 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 72,743 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Rafael from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rafael in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rafael presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Institutional Trading of Rafael
Rafael Stock Performance
RFL opened at $1.19 on Friday. Rafael has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 32.82% and a negative net margin of 3,044.70%.
Rafael Company Profile
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.
