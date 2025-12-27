Short Interest in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Decreases By 44.7%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,257 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 72,743 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Rafael from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rafael in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rafael presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Rafael alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFL

Institutional Trading of Rafael

Rafael Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rafael during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rafael by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

RFL opened at $1.19 on Friday. Rafael has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 32.82% and a negative net margin of 3,044.70%.

Rafael Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.