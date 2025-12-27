MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Update

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,429 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the November 30th total of 111,394 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MediPharm Labs Stock Down 1.6%

MediPharm Labs stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corporation is a Canada-based company focused on the extraction, formulation and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. Through proprietary processes and a GMP-compliant facility in Mississauga, Ontario, the company produces high-purity distillates, isolates and advanced formulations tailored to both medical and adult-use markets.

The company’s core offerings include THC and CBD distillates, crystalline isolates, softgel capsules, oral thin films and sterile injectable products.

