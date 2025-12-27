JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,655,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,093,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,208,000 after purchasing an additional 94,082 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,480,000 after purchasing an additional 342,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

