Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 977 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.1% of Orange Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,494,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,646,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,968,000 after purchasing an additional 780,322 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,231,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,517,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,177,000 after buying an additional 36,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,102,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $954.83.

Shares of URI stock opened at $827.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $838.74 and a 200-day moving average of $863.18. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.42%.

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

