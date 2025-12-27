Nvwm LLC Sells 4,294 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify by 171.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,827,000 after purchasing an additional 267,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,425,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after buying an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,622,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,869,000 after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,049,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,461,000 after acquiring an additional 605,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Shopify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.69.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.54, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.