Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 75,895 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,307,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Orange Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $44,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,799.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,968,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,469,000 after buying an additional 12,803,930 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,407,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,710 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $178,108,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 874,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 863,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $34.08.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

