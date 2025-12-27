Gleason Group Inc. Sells 21,460 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Gleason Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $33,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 227,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 51,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

