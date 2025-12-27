Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 114.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a positive return on equity of 12.29%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange that specializes in providing private debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. Structured as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Prospect Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, subordinated debt and selective equity interests in privately held businesses.

Since its founding in 2004, Prospect Capital has focused on tailoring financing structures to meet the growth, acquisition and recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.

