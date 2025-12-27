Tower View Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 170.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,829 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 1.6% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 112.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 136.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 358.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE HDB opened at $36.45 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $185.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

