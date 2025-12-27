Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,908,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,624 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Balefire LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $48.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

