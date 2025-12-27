Transurban Group (TCL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.34 on February 23rd

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 225.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

Transurban Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.73.

About Transurban Group

Further Reading

Transurban Group engages in the development, operation, management, and maintenance of toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington, United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

