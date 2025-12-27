Transurban Group (TCL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.34 on February 23rd

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 225.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.
Transurban Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.73.
About Transurban Group
