Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

Flexsteel Industries has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of FLXS opened at $40.81 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $217.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.38 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLXS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research raised Flexsteel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flexsteel Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: FLXS) is a U.S.-based furniture manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and marketing of residential upholstered furniture and wood casegoods. The company operates through two primary segments: Upholstery, which encompasses seating products such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, recliners, and sectionals; and Casegoods, which includes accent and occasional tables, cabinets, bookcases, and other wood-based furnishings. Flexsteel sells its products through a network of independent retailers, furniture stores, and distributors across North America.

Flexsteel’s upholstery segment is distinguished by its patented Blue Steel Spring® technology, which offers enhanced longevity and comfort by replacing conventional webbing and springs with a welded steel seat suspension.

