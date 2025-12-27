Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.
Flexsteel Industries has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of FLXS opened at $40.81 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $217.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on FLXS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research raised Flexsteel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flexsteel Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile
Flexsteel Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: FLXS) is a U.S.-based furniture manufacturer specializing in the design, production, and marketing of residential upholstered furniture and wood casegoods. The company operates through two primary segments: Upholstery, which encompasses seating products such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, recliners, and sectionals; and Casegoods, which includes accent and occasional tables, cabinets, bookcases, and other wood-based furnishings. Flexsteel sells its products through a network of independent retailers, furniture stores, and distributors across North America.
Flexsteel’s upholstery segment is distinguished by its patented Blue Steel Spring® technology, which offers enhanced longevity and comfort by replacing conventional webbing and springs with a welded steel seat suspension.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flexsteel Industries
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.