Gleason Group Inc. Buys 8,023 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 13.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $137,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VTI stock opened at $339.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $340.33. The company has a market capitalization of $566.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

