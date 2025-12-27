JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Boosted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $10,295,209,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.19.

NYSE JPM opened at $327.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $330.86. The stock has a market cap of $892.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

