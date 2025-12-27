RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,781 shares, an increase of 121.5% from the November 30th total of 21,116 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,657 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,657 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RedCloud stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RCT – Free Report) by 2,359.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.83% of RedCloud worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of RedCloud in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of RedCloud in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of RedCloud in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RedCloud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RedCloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ RCT opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67. RedCloud has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

We have developed and operate the RedCloud platform (the “Platform”), that facilitates the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. We believe the Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access of key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets. Through the Platform, we enable retailers in these markets to use data driven insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues.

