Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$73.08 and traded as high as C$84.72. Linamar shares last traded at C$83.73, with a volume of 36,117 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linamar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.40.

Get Linamar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Linamar

Linamar Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$78.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 11.4332724 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.