Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 469.85 and traded as high as GBX 528. Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 520, with a volume of 26,907 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Galliford Try from GBX 510 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.

The firm has a market cap of £511.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 509.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 470.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Galliford Try declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Kris Hampson sold 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £16,866.98. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment. We see long-term growth and appropriate margins in these markets.

Our company is founded on our values of excellence, passion, integrity and collaboration, and our vision is to be a people-orientated, progressive business, driven by our values to deliver lasting change for our stakeholders and the communities we work in.

