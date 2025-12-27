IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.74 and traded as high as GBX 58.90. IP Group shares last traded at GBX 57.70, with a volume of 443,005 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 price objective on shares of IP Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 100.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.81. The firm has a market cap of £509.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions. Our specialist investment team combines sector expertise with an international approach.

