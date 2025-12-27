Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Raised by Munro Partners

Munro Partners boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,330 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.1% of Munro Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Munro Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $115,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $352.13 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.79, for a total value of $1,217,412.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 307,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,709,216.23. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 524,780 shares of company stock worth $195,499,150. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

