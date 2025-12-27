Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $26.30 Million Stake in Genpact Limited $G

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4,370.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,733 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Genpact worth $26,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Genpact by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 208.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 104.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $56.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

In related news, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $125,537.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,073.40. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,185,935.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,979.90. This trade represents a 29.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

