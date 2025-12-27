Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $4,796,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Shares of PG opened at $144.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

