Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,660 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8.7% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $14,571,228.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 582,220,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,680,869,063.03. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 915,016 shares of company stock worth $208,006,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Rothschild Redb raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $224.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

