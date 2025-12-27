Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 169,365 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the November 30th total of 78,711 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,677 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,677 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

BOUYY opened at $10.40 on Friday. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

Get Bouygues alerts:

About Bouygues

(Get Free Report)

Bouygues is a diversified French industrial group founded in 1952 by Francis Bouygues and headquartered in Paris. Over the decades, the company has grown from a small construction firm into a global conglomerate with operations spanning construction, real estate development, telecommunications and media. Martin Bouygues, the founder’s son, has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 1989, guiding the group through major strategic expansions and a sustained focus on innovation and sustainable development.

In the construction and concessions segment, Bouygues operates through Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier and Colas, delivering large-scale infrastructure projects including bridges, tunnels, roads and public transport systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.