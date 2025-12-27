Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Down 78.2% in December

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 347 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the November 30th total of 1,592 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,596 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,596 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Up 4.5%

OTCMKTS:COOSF opened at $12.36 on Friday. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS is a France?based biotechnology company specializing in the development of enzymatic processes to recycle and biodegrade PET plastics and polyester textiles. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, Carbios has pioneered industrial enzymes capable of depolymerizing post?consumer PET into its original monomers. These monomers can then be purified and repolymerized into virgin?quality PET, offering a circular solution to plastic waste.

The company’s core technology relies on proprietary engineered hydrolase enzymes that accelerate the breakdown of polyethylene terephthalate under mild conditions.

