Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,608 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 4,522 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,556 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,556 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Central Japan Railway stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.03%.The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) is a major Japanese passenger rail operator best known for running the Tokaido Shinkansen high?speed rail line, which connects the Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka corridors. The company’s core activities center on intercity high?speed transport as well as conventional commuter and regional rail services across the Chubu and Tokaido regions of central Japan. JR Central operates and maintains rolling stock, station facilities and the infrastructure necessary to deliver frequent, high?capacity passenger service on one of the busiest rail corridors in the world.

Beyond train operations, JR Central derives revenue from a range of railway?related businesses including station retail and commercial leases, real estate and property development around major stations, hotel and travel services, and peripheral retail and restaurant operations.

