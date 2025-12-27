Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Up 115.4% in December

Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 66,224 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the November 30th total of 30,742 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 246,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bunzl Stock Down 0.4%

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $14.08 on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bunzl to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc is a multinational distribution and outsourcing specialist headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company focuses on the supply of non-food consumable products to a broad range of end markets, serving as an intermediary between manufacturers and end users. Through its global network, Bunzl leverages its scale and expertise in supply chain management to provide customers with streamlined procurement, inventory management and logistics services.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key categories, including disposable packaging materials, cleaning and hygiene supplies, personal protective equipment, catering disposables and retail point-of-sale items.

