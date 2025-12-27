Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 888,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 320,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Positive Sentiment: Shares rose on heavy trading, signaling renewed buying interest and short-term momentum; volume was substantially above the company’s average which can attract momentum traders and push the stock toward recent resistance levels. Article Title

Shares rose on heavy trading, signaling renewed buying interest and short-term momentum; volume was substantially above the company’s average which can attract momentum traders and push the stock toward recent resistance levels. Neutral Sentiment: The coverage is market?action focused and does not report any company press release, new drill results, financing or corporate developments — the move appears driven by market/technical factors rather than fresh fundamentals. Investors should look for company announcements or assay/drilling updates to confirm a durable change in outlook. Article Title

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of C$108.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

In other Cartier Resources news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

