Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 456,649 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2,054.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,649 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $35,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. Leerink Partners raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $68.87 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 156.95% and a net margin of 47.91%.The firm had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 16,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,141,935.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 708,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,844,913.48. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 829 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $59,356.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,006.80. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 85,661 shares of company stock worth $6,036,837 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

