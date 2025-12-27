Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $40.50 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,998 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Datadog worth $40,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 679.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 205.8% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 42.0% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.23. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $182.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,369.60. The trade was a 88.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total transaction of $10,674,036.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 395,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,336,921.39. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,316,774 shares of company stock worth $233,101,958. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

