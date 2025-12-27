Crocs, Inc. $CROX Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54,119 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.84% of Crocs worth $38,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 16,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Up 1.1%

CROX stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $122.84. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.14 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 4.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.50. This represents a 19.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.